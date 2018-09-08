Black Woman Minding Her Business Has Her Braids Stroked By A Stranger In Public…What Would You Do?

0 reads Leave a comment
This viral video has been resounding with many Black women online this week. A Black woman in line at a restaurant has a stranger begin to stroke her braids. What would you have done?
According to the person who recorded the video, “I saw her playing with it as I walked in, and decided to film when I realized they didn’t know each other. She says “I’m being very friendly today but please don’t touch my hair.”
Beyonce Kept It Simple & Intimate For Her 37th Birthday Celebration
11 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce Kept It Simple & Intimate For Her 37th Birthday Celebration
1. Beyonce Celebrates Her 37th Birthday1 of 11
2. Beyonce Turns 372 of 11
3. Beyonce Turns 373 of 11
4. Beyonce Turns 374 of 11
5. Beyonce Turns 375 of 11
6. Beyonce Turns 376 of 11
7. Beyonce Turns 377 of 11
8. Beyonce Turns 378 of 11
9. Beyonce Turns 379 of 11
10. Beyonce Turns 3710 of 11
11. Beyonce Turns 3711 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours