Black Woman Minding Her Business Has Her Braids Stroked By A Stranger In Public…What Would You Do?

Braids look beautiful on her

Source: Tassii / Getty

This viral video has been resounding with many Black women online this week. A Black woman in line at a restaurant has a stranger begin to stroke her braids. What would you have done?

 

According to the person who recorded the video, “I saw her playing with it as I walked in, and decided to film when I realized they didn’t know each other. She says “I’m being very friendly today but please don’t touch my hair.”

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

