Black Woman Minding Her Business Has Her Braids Stroked By A Stranger In Public…What Would You Do?

This viral video has been resounding with many Black women online this week. A Black woman in line at a restaurant has a stranger begin to stroke her braids. What would you have done?

This is the craziest shit I’ve seen in a minute wow wow wow. Yesterday at Little Azio’s. pic.twitter.com/sdHJn48x3a — Dustin Chambers (@dustchambers) September 7, 2018

According to the person who recorded the video, “I saw her playing with it as I walked in, and decided to film when I realized they didn’t know each other. She says “I’m being very friendly today but please don’t touch my hair.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark