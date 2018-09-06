Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support Because He Has $750K Worth Of Shirts In His Closet

Tisha Campbell-Martin is looking for spousal from husband Duane Martin and she’s pretty sure he can afford it. According to TMZ, Tisha claims that Duane has 500 shirts in his closet that are worth $1500 each.

Yeah, you read that right.

Tisha says she knows this based on a video that Duane recorded where he bragged about the cost of his shirts.

According to TMZ, Tisha says she has $1.2 million in assets, but her monthly expenses are about $33k and she doesn’t have steady income. She says that Duane makes $62k monthly.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark