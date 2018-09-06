CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support Because He Has $750K Worth Of Shirts In His Closet

0 reads
Leave a comment
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Tisha Campbell-Martin is looking for spousal from husband Duane Martin and she’s pretty sure he can afford it. According to TMZ, Tisha claims that Duane has 500 shirts in his closet that are worth $1500 each.

Yeah, you read that right.

Tisha says she knows this based on a video that Duane recorded where he bragged about the cost of his shirts.

According to TMZ, Tisha says she has $1.2 million in assets, but her monthly expenses are about $33k and she doesn’t have steady income. She says that Duane makes $62k monthly.

 

McDonald's At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia

Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes Action At The McDonald's VIP Deck

9 photos Launch gallery

Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes Action At The McDonald's VIP Deck

Continue reading Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes Action At The McDonald’s VIP Deck

Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes Action At The McDonald's VIP Deck

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Duane Martin , Tisha Campbell-Martin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 24 mins ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 21 hours ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 21 hours ago
09.05.18
Kanye West Sends A Surprising Message To Drake…
 1 day ago
09.05.18
Babyface Says Bobby Brown Originally Hated “Don’t Be…
 1 day ago
09.05.18
7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support…
 2 days ago
09.05.18
11 items
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
 2 days ago
09.04.18
Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers,…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 3 days ago
09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms Makes Her Picks For The Superbowl…
 3 days ago
09.04.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 3 days ago
09.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close