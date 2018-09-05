CLOSE
Honey Smacks Recall: More Illnesses Linked

STOP! Do not eat, serve or sell any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal; the CDC has issued that warning. This advice applies to Honey Smacks in any size package and with any ‘best if used by’ date,” the CDC said in a statement.

According to the CDC, a salmonella outbreak linked to the cereal has sickened thirty more people and thirty-four people have been hospitalized as a result of illnesses after eating the cereal.

There may be some stores that are still selling the product so be sure not to buy any Honey Smacks.

In total, there have been 130 cases in 36 states since the outbreak was announced earlier this summer.

No deaths have been reported. The numbers have grown since the recall was first announced in June, when 73 people were sickened.

