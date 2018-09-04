Just days after former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens popped up on everyone’s newsfeed in a picture while working at Trader Joe’s, it looks like Hollywood has started calling gain.

Earlier today the 57-year-old Owens was offered a TV role by none other than Tyler Perry.

Perry tweeted:

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist”

This morning Owens was on Good Morning America where he told fans not to feel pity for him. He insisted “No one should feel sorry for me. I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”

Tyler Perry Has A Job For This Former Cosby Show Actor was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: