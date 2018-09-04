Former Cosby Show Actor Speaks Out About Working At Trader Joe’s Grocery Store

Actor Geoffrey Owens was recently in the news because (gasp!) he has a job! The former “Cosby Show” actor was spotted working in a grocery store and it became shocking news that an actor was doing supplemental work to support his family.

He’s here, and sporting his Trader Joe’s nametag. Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens about to speak on @GMA after being shamed online for working at a grocery store. pic.twitter.com/aQxFDGQTkG — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) September 4, 2018

The actor appeared on GMA this morning and made it clear that he has no shame in doing honest work.

26 years after the "Cosby Show" is off the air, actor Geoffrey Owens responds to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/z7Xun7CyVw — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

And, of course, this is a great time to remember our favorite Geoffrey Owens scene!

