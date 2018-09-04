CLOSE
Former Cosby Show Actor Speaks Out About Working At Trader Joe’s Grocery Store

Actor Geoffrey Owens was recently in the news because (gasp!) he has a job! The former “Cosby Show” actor was spotted working in a grocery store and it became shocking news that an actor was doing supplemental work to support his family.

 

The actor appeared on GMA this morning and made it clear that he has no shame in doing honest work.

 

And, of course, this is a great time to remember our favorite Geoffrey Owens scene!

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

