Your Favorite Michael Jackson Songs

On August 29 2018, Foxy 107/104 will celebrate the life and legacy of the greatest entertainer of all time, Michael Joseph Jackson. It would have been Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday. We lost an incredible talent ten years ago, leaving behind a legacy of music that’s become the soundtrack to our lives, to this day his music is timeless.

Happy birthday to the one-and-only King of Pop! Join us in celebrating on Foxy 107/104 on August 29th. In honor of the “King of Pop”, we’ll play all of your favorite MJ and Jackson 5 songs.

Take out poll:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: