Stevie Wonder Reveals His Last Words To Aretha Before She Died

Music Icon Stevie Wonder made one last visit to Aretha Franklin’s home in Detroit before she died last week. Wonder choked up sharing his final moments with the “Queen Of Soul” on CBS This Morning. It’s reported Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral according to CNN.

Courtesy CBS

A public viewing Franklin’s body will be August 28 thru 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History. Her funeral will then be held at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, and will be limited to her family and friends.

