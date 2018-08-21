TJMS
Home > TJMS

Cop Allegedly Says He Has His Gun Pulled ‘Because You’re Not White’ [Video]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Video footage of a Milwaukee traffic stop has gone viral after it appears to show a sheriff’s deputy telling a driver that guns were drawn on him because he was “not white.”

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over a driver they said was going 85 mph and blew through a stop sign late Sunday afternoon. TMJ4 reports that acting Milwaukee Sheriff Rick Schmidt said his deputies drew their guns because the 26-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were not following commands.

Schmidt responded Sunday night. During a 9 p.m. news conference, Schmidt said the “recorded racial comment” was not made by a deputy, but came from a person on scene. He said the squad dashcam video corroborates that his deputies did not say the comment, reports Fox 6.

Watch the video for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Cop Allegedly Says He Has His Gun Pulled ‘Because You’re Not White’ [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
queen aretha franklin death
Madonna Explains Why Her “Tribute” To Aretha Franklin…
 5 hours ago
08.22.18
The Pursuit of Happyness Press Conference with Will Smith and Seal
Fresh Prince Actor Will Smith Goes Undercover To…
 7 hours ago
08.22.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Does Not Like What…
 15 hours ago
08.22.18
Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef…
 23 hours ago
08.22.18
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 2 days ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 2 days ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close