Black Girl Problems: Too Cute For Work?

TJMS
| 08.21.18
If you dress to impress your male boss how do you keep your female coworkers from hating on you? Some women look sexy for work to impress the boss, but some women just want to feel sexy for themselves. Sherri admits, “I like it when Tom likes the way that we dress!” She’s trying to get a raise from Tom, by her logic, if she looks cute she may get an “extra zero,” on her paycheck.

Black Girl Problems: Too Cute For Work? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

