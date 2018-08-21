CLOSE
Elementary School Student Told To Leave School Because Of Her Braids

Social media is buzzing this morning because of braids. A young girl at Christ The King Elementary in Louisiana was told to leave school because her braided hairstyle was in violation of the school’s handbook.

The handbook states, “Boys and girls: only the student’s natural hair is permitted. Extensions, wigs, hair pieces of any kind are not allowed.” The new rule regarding hair extensions was added this summer.

 

 

 

Rapper T.I. weighed in on Instagram.

Christ the King school in Gretna,La. You are deplorable!!! A true disgrace to the very thing your school’s name says it represents. How do you feel that this is a proper representation of what Jesus Christ the King & how he would want us to treat our children? You should be ashamed of yourselves…although I know you aren’t. This young lady is beautiful and her hair is perfectly fine. Unless of course you have an issue with black people’s hair in generally? Or is it that you intended to publicly ostracize & humiliate these young ladies so they’d be ashamed of who they are and how they look… making them feel inadequate because they aren’t YOUR version of beautiful? That’s the only explanations I can conceivably come up with. TO THESE BEAUTIFUL YOUNG LADIES who endured this covert application of bigotry disguised as school policy… I want you to know this… Your hair is beautiful. Your skin is beautiful. Your minds are beautiful. And not only that… you’re so undeniably beautiful & brilliant that you threaten anyone who tells you otherwise, to the point that they’re willing to stoop to levels as low as this to discourage you,so you’ll give up on your goals and never reach the levels of greatness they know await you. Please DONT LET THEM WIN!!! Please Just know the world is full of ignorant,hateful, insecure, inferior, demonic assholes. They want nothing more than to block your blessings by creating doubt in your minds, fueled by the false illusion of you not being good enough. But DONT BELIEVE THAT BULLSHIT!!!! YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH-nah BETTER THAN ANYBODY WHO TRIES TO MAKE YOU FEEL OTHERWISE. FUCK EM🖕🏽FUCK EM🖕🏽FUCK EM ALL!!! and tell em TIP said that… not TI!!!! Parents Please let me know if there’s ANY WAY POSSIBLE for me to be helpful. #HowDareYall #YourEnemyShouldntSchoolYourChildren

