Elementary School Student Told To Leave School Because Of Her Braids

Social media is buzzing this morning because of braids. A young girl at Christ The King Elementary in Louisiana was told to leave school because her braided hairstyle was in violation of the school’s handbook.

The handbook states, “Boys and girls: only the student’s natural hair is permitted. Extensions, wigs, hair pieces of any kind are not allowed.” The new rule regarding hair extensions was added this summer.

Rapper T.I. weighed in on Instagram.

2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B 19 photos Launch gallery 2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B 1. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 19 3. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 19 4. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 19 6. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 19 7. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 19 8. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 19 9. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 19 11. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 19 12. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 19 13. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 19 14. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B 2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark