Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’ In Africa Her Husband Made Fun Of

The first lady is headed to Africa, the continent that her husband said was made up “shithole” countries. Melania Trump made the announcement Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The president derided African nations as a “shithole” in January on the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, giving further credence to the onslaught of accusations of racism that have been flung toward Donald Trump for decades.

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” Melania trump said in a statement. “We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another.”

According to the AP, Melania Trump was “looking forward to learning about the issues that children living on the continent face, as well as appreciating Africa’s history and culture.”

The first lady and her husband have had an interesting relationship with Africa, to put it mildly.

Not only has Donald Trump had borderline blasphemous comments about the continent widely believed to be the birthplace of civilization, but Melania Trump has had her own share of blunders surrounding Africa.

Most notably, the first lady referred to Black History Month as “National African American Month,” demonstrating a clear lack of knowledge when it comes to Black people, let alone Africans.

The first lady also has been known for being somewhat tone-deaf in matter of great importance, such as when she was traveling to Texas to go to the southern border and had on a jacket with the words “I really don’t care. Do u?” emblazoned on the back. At the time, she was going to visit a shelter housing migrant children who had been separated by the government from their families.

