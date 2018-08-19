Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why

13 reads Leave a comment
A discussion on social media surfaced, who would be fitting to sing at a tribute for the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin? 90’s R&B crooner Tevin Campbell’s name surfaced and here’s what one blogger had to say:
Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Black Twitter followers were not having it, posting defenses of Campbell or video of him performing with heavy hitters and holding his own.
Campbell chimed in thanking fans for their support.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours