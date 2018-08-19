Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why

A discussion on social media surfaced, who would be fitting to sing at a tribute for the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin? 90’s R&B crooner Tevin Campbell’s name surfaced and here’s what one blogger had to say:

Someone suggested Tevin Campbell to sing at Aretha's tribute. Under what rock did they pull that name from? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 16, 2018

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Black Twitter followers were not having it, posting defenses of Campbell or video of him performing with heavy hitters and holding his own.

Tevin Campbell holding his own with the greats, Warwick , Luther Vandross, and Patti LaBelle. Need I say more??? pic.twitter.com/qNfWMXWBSJ — Stony Morrison, PhD (@rrandolphjr) August 17, 2018

Campbell chimed in thanking fans for their support.

I am truly touched by the love fans on twitter have for me. I love em all back!!!! — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) August 17, 2018

The only celebrity that made me nervous…each time I saw her I acted like a nervous fan. The first thing she would say to me was “How is your mom?” I literally studied every movement, every specific great thing she did with her voice. This queen was/is everything to me. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pKBg7V2Cps — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) August 18, 2018

