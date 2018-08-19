CLOSE
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

A discussion on social media surfaced, who would be fitting to sing at a tribute for the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin? 90’s R&B crooner Tevin Campbell’s name surfaced and here’s what one blogger had to say:

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Black Twitter followers were not having it, posting defenses of Campbell or video of him performing with heavy hitters and holding his own.

Campbell chimed in thanking fans for their support.

