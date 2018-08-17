CLOSE
TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Little Known Black History Fact: Aretha Franklin

0 reads
Leave a comment

On Thursday (Aug. 18), the world lost the revered “Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, leaving behind a body of work that will be studied, admired, and admired for the rest of time. And with a career that spanned well over five decades, fans and new listeners alike have an opportunity to learn more about Franklin’s career and contribution to music.

Aretha Louise Franklin was born March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tenn. She was a teen gospel prodigy, but decided to venture into the secular world of pop music as her renowned preacher father, C. L. Franklin, served as her manager. In 1961, she signed with Columbia Records, finding early success with “Operation Heartbreak,” “Rock A Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody,” and her first charted hit, “Won’t Be Long.”

Franklin left Columbia in the late ’60’s, signing with Atlantic Records. Hits like “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” and “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)” were born. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Ain’t No Way,” and “Chain Of Fools” legitimized Franklin as a bona fide chart-topping star.

After a career lull in the late 70’s, in 1980, Franklin joined Clive Davis’ Arista Records, rising on the charts anew with songs like “Jump To It” and “Freeway Of Love” throughout the mid-eighties. 20 years ago, she released the album “A Rose Is Still A Rose,” working alongside Lauryn Hill for the album’s title track and hit single. She released her last studio album  “A Brand New Me” last year which merged older recordings with backing music from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Contrary to the assumption of many because she remained in her hometown of Detroit for many years, Franklin was never signed to the city’s legendary soul and R&B label, Motown Records. Across 42 studio albums, six live albums, 45 compilation albums, and 131 singles, Franklin has 11 gold albums, three platinum albums, and one double platinum album. She won 18 Grammys. Her civil rights activism was well-known – she sang at both Martin Luther King’s and Rosa Parks’ funerals and at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, as well as for Pope Francis during his papal visit to Philadelphia in 2015.

She is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and she is also a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the NAACP Hall of Fame, and the United Kingdom Hall of Fame. In 1979, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among her many other honors. She is survived by family and her four sons, Ted White, Jr., Kecalf Cunningham, Clarence Franklin and Edward Franklin.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Aretha Franklin was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 13 hours ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 13 hours ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 15 hours ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 3 days ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 3 days ago
08.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close