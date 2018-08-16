CLOSE
TV One Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin With 2 Television Specials

Tune in to watch an airing of "TV One on One: Aretha Franklin" and "Aretha: Frankly Speaking."

Aretha Franklin

The world suffered a major loss Thursday upon the death of legendary soul singer and all around phenomenal woman, Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul, who died at her home in Detroit at the age of 76, lived an amazing life. Her career in music spanned over six decades and her journey to stardom did not come without its share of ups and downs. For those who aren’t familiar with Aretha’s story and the legacy she’s built, TV One will be airing two very special presentations honoring the singing legend’s life and career.

Tune in to TV One tonight at 8/7c to watch an airing of “TV One on One: Aretha Franklin,” where Urban One founder Cathy Hughes sits down with Aretha Franklin for a candid discussion about her life and journey throughout her amazing career.

Then keep it locked on TV One at 9/8c to watch “Aretha: Frankly Speaking,” which will chronicle the professional and personal life of Aretha Franklin as told through Franklin’s trusted inner circle, her musical team and her very own words.

While Aretha’s music topped the charts and became the soundtrack of American culture, she struggled with the reality of being a teen mom, losing her father to a violent home invasion and two failed marriages. Through rarely seen video and photos, viewers will get an insider perspective on the powerful impact Franklin had during the civil rights movement, the women’s movement and her influence on Martin Luther King, Jr. The one-hour special also features exclusive behind-the-scenes stories of iconic songs like “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” “Precious Lord” and “Pink Cadillac.”

If you’re unable to catch these two special presentations celebrating Aretha Franklin’s legacy tonight, or would like an encore viewing, both will re-air on Saturday, with “TV One on One: Aretha Franklin” replaying at 11 a.m. / Noon c followed by “Aretha: Frankly Speaking” at Noon/1 c.

Cathy Hughes Mourns Death Of Friend Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Was A Civil Rights Champion, Too

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

TV One Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin With 2 Television Specials was originally published on newsone.com

