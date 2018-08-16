Listen as Pastor Shirley Caesar “Queen of Gospel Music” remembers the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin.

Aretha Franklin, known famously as “The Queen of Soul,” has died at age 76. She was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin and sang in her daddy’s church “New Bethel Baptist Church” in Detroit.

She began her career singing gospel music and later R&B with numerous hits.

