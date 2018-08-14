Um…Trump Called Omarosa A Dog????

6 reads Leave a comment
Sir. What are you doing?
It’s no secret that Omarosa doesn’t get much love in the Black community, but this is a bit much, even for her. This morning, the President of the United States took to Twitter and referred to Omarosa as a dog.
Response on social media was immediate.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
