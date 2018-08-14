Um…Trump Called Omarosa A Dog????

White supremacist @realDonaldTrump really wanted to call @OMAROSA, a black woman, a N*GGER.

He knew he couldn’t do that, so he called her a DOG.

considering the term for a female dog, he called her a “BLACK B*TCH.”

This from “the most pro black president of our lifetime.”

— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 14, 2018