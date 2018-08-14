CLOSE
National
Um…Trump Called Omarosa A Dog????

Senate Confirmation Hearings Continue For Incoming Trump Administration

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Sir. What are you doing?

It’s no secret that Omarosa doesn’t get much love in the Black community, but this is a bit much, even for her. This morning, the President of the United States took to Twitter and referred to Omarosa as a dog.

 

 

 

Response on social media was immediate.

 

 

