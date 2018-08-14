CLOSE
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’

Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Janet fans get ready for new music, the icon will be releasing the Daddy Yankee collaboration, “Made For Now,” along with a music video this Friday. The song was inspired by Janet’s “personal love of music from around the globe.”

Janet Jackson is set to debut her new single on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, her first television appearance since 2004. The “Made for Now” release is Jackson’s first new music since Unbreakable in 2015.

