On Sunday, news broke that Soul Legend Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill” and in Detroit surrounded my friends and family preparing for her death.
Since then, many people have been keeping Aretha and her family in their thoughts and prayers and that includes some our favorite celebs like Ciara, Missy Eliott, Mariah Carey and more. See their heartfelt tweets below:
Ciara, Mariah Carey & More Support Aretha Franklin During Her Cancer Battle was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
