Ciara, Mariah Carey & More Support Aretha Franklin During Her Cancer Battle

On Sunday, news broke that Soul Legend Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill” and in Detroit surrounded my friends and family preparing for her death.

Since then, many people have been keeping Aretha and her family in their thoughts and prayers and that includes some our favorite celebs like Ciara, Missy Eliott, Mariah Carey and more. See their heartfelt tweets below:

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

My Prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family! It's been reported that the Queen of Soul is gravely ill!

Continued prayers to you! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2jCBi2VfM4 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Pray for the Queen, Aretha Franklin, a true warrior and my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/NGltlXONDY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 13, 2018

Many people have been reaching out to me about Aretha Franklin. Aretha and I have known each other since 1987 when I hosted a talk show in my hometown Detroit that she was a fan of. She is a woman of deep faith. Prayer is the greatest gift you can give her at this time. Thank you — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) August 13, 2018

