Say A Prayer For Queen Of Soul, Aretha Gravely Ill

It’s reported the legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. Franklin, was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2010, the superstar has on several occasions canceled performances for undisclosed medical treatments.

Aretha was the first ever woman inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Keep the Queen and her family in your prayers today.

Fans on social media send their well wishes to Aretha Franklin

Say a prayer and spare a kind thought for the great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as she's said to be gravely ill and surrounded by friends and family in these trying moments of her life. #GetwellSoon #ArethaFranklin #Queen 🙏🙏♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/O2jfidegM3 — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) August 13, 2018

Can you imagine a world without Aretha Franklin in it? pic.twitter.com/tSVyftdRYF — Leslie Molson (@lesliemolson) August 13, 2018

