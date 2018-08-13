CLOSE
Say A Prayer For Queen Of Soul, Aretha Gravely Ill

2014 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Day 7

Source: Roberta Parkin / Getty

It’s reported the legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. Franklin, was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2010, the superstar has on several occasions canceled performances for undisclosed medical treatments.

Aretha was the first ever woman inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Keep the Queen and her family in your prayers today.

Fans on social media send their well wishes to Aretha Franklin

