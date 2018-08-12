Rumors Circulating: Idris Elba The Next 007

Rumors are circulating again, Idris Elba may be the frontrunner for the next James Bond and social media is pumped!

According to the Daily Star American film producer Antoine Fuqua had conversation with Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli, said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play agent 007 when Daniel Craig steps away from the role.

Rumor or not, people on social media are psyched about the notion.

AND IVE BEEN ASKING FOR THIS FOR YEARS. LETS GO. It's looking likely Idris Elba will be the next James Bond, Esquire reports https://t.co/Mx0kJsIyYN — Jude (@wordtoJude) August 10, 2018

Long overdue for my man @idriselba as James Bond. His acting chops are top notch; his ability to convey cool & sexiness is undeniable; and his swag quotient is incontestable. As first black Bond he would reinvigorate the franchise & take it to new heights! https://t.co/xAkYwVyTvB — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) August 10, 2018

IDRIS ELBA FOR JAMES BOND PLEASEANDTHANKYOU — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 10, 2018

Any Thoughts on Elba as James Bond?

