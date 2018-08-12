Rumors Circulating: Idris Elba The Next 007

2 reads Leave a comment
Rumors are circulating again, Idris Elba may be the frontrunner for the next James Bond and social media is pumped!
According to the Daily Star American film producer Antoine Fuqua had conversation with Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli, said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play agent 007 when Daniel Craig steps away from the role.
Rumor or not, people on social media are psyched about the notion.
Any Thoughts on Elba as James Bond?
