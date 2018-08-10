WFU Assistant Coach Charged In Assault, Death Of NYC Man

A deadly assault in New York City, and the suspect and the victim both have ties to North Carolina. Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones, is accused of punching and killing a New York City tourist has surrendered to police.

Jones is accused of punching Sandor Szabo, of Florida outside a hotel in Long Island City early last Sunday morning, causing Szabo to fall, hit his head on the pavement and knocking him unconscious.

Szabo, who was once a Raleigh resident, was in New York City for a wedding. It’s reported Szabo might have been banging on car windows just before the confrontation. Police say Szabo mistook Jones for a Uber driver and knocked on Jones’ car window.

Statement from Wake Forest Athletics on Jamill Jones: "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. "We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter." — Wake Forest Sports (@DemonDeacons) August 9, 2018

After Mr. Szabo fell, there’s security footage showing his attacker walking away, leaving the scene in a white sport utility vehicle. Szabo was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones, was arraigned Thursday night on a misdemeanor assault charge, and released on his own recognizance after entering his plea. The coach’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

