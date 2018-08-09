CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Court Grants Violent White Racist Bail While Nonviolent Blacks Languish In Jail

Meek Mill endured a nightmare to get out of jail.

1 reads
Leave a comment

In yet another example of racial bias in the justice system, a court allowed a vicious white racist to walk free on bail while scores of nonviolent Black suspects continued to be held behind bars without the opportunity to post bond for much less severe charges.

See Also: Black Man Nearly Killed By Racist Bicyclist Who Struck Him In Head With Metal Lock

Maxim Smith, the bigot that assaulted a black man in DC with a metal U-lock has been released from jail and is on house arrest pending trial,” S. Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the victim, Ketchazo Paho, tweeted Thursday.

Meanwhile, criminal justice reform advocates were waging legal battles to end a system that makes it disproportionately difficult for Black people—even those accused of nonviolent crimes—to get out of jail to prepare for their cases.

Even Black celebrities have not been exempt from bias. Let’s not forget the prolonged nightmare Meek Mill endured to get bail.

Paho, 34, blew his car horn Monday on Smith, who stopped his bicycle in the middle of a road in the Georgetown neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to reports. Smith, 24, struck Paho’s vehicle with a bicycle lock as he drove by the cyclist. They got into a verbal altercation after Paho pulled over and called 911.

During their exchange of words, Smith repeatedly yelled racial slurs, including the N-word. Smith bashed Paho with a bike lock, causing a deep, bloody gash in the African immigrant’s head that required multiple stitches.

The Metropolitan Police Department charged Smith with assault, and was investigating to determine whether to charge him with a hate crime, as if there’s any question what motivated the assault.

One of the reasons to deny bail is to protect the public from a dangerous suspect. This would be a good time to keep Smith behind bars, as violent white supremacists were set gather in the nation’s capital to hold a rally this weekend.

SEE ALSO:

This Police Department Allows Officers To Use Tasers On 7-Year-Olds

Protest To Politics: How 400 Days In Ferguson Changed My Life

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba's most powerful speeches.

Court Grants Violent White Racist Bail While Nonviolent Blacks Languish In Jail was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 3 hours ago
08.10.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 16 hours ago
08.10.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 18 hours ago
08.10.18
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close