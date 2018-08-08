Roland Martin Black People Need To ‘Monetize Our Culture’

TJMS
| 08.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black culture is often imitated and used by other people to make a profit. While we can’t stop certain things from being “imitated,” we can stop the free use of our history.

Roland Martin talks to Angela Ford of The Obsidian Collection Archives about monetizing Black culture.

When it comes to photos, others have made millions off of us. Legendary Black newspapers and even families of Black photographers, often sell entire libraries of photos for thousands of dollars. But they’re actually worth millions.

When Ford went into the Chicago Defender she was told, “that the room had approximately 10,000 photos,” but after they got into the photo room, there were 250,000 photos.

Ford says, “if you want to tell our Black stories,” it’ll cost you at least $499 per photo.

Preserving these photos is so important because, “you can’t see 250,000 images of yourself and be the same.” Ford says that photos that might not necessarily be valuable to the public, could be valuable to the family and those should also be preserved.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin Black People Need To ‘Monetize Our Culture’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
[ione_media_gallery id="3566337" overlay="true"]
comments – add yours
[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 7 hours ago
08.08.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 24 hours ago
08.08.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ &…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
10 items
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close