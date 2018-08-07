CLOSE
Peabo Bryson And Jimmy Jam Talk New Album; Peabo Performs

Peabo Bryson has been singing and sweeping women off of their feet since the ’70s.

Bryson’s new album Stand For Love came out August 3, and his voice, “has not aged.” According to Tom Joyner, his new music sounds like it was something that was recorded way back when and he just “took it off the shelf for the new album.”

Iconic songwriter and producer James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III, worked with Bryson on this album and is not an even bigger fan of his than before. “This is the first time,” that they have worked together, “and it won’t be the last,” Harris said. He can confidently say that since his number one single I’m So Into You in 1978, “his voice has not changed at all, if anything it’s gotten better.”

