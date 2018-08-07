Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned Upon In Hollywood

Lupita Nyong’o appears in Porter magazine and talked about how people feel about her natural hair texture.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o talks about the discrimination she receives about having "natural, African, kinky hair." pic.twitter.com/x4kHMsMmei — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 6, 2018

