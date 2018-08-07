CLOSE
National
POLL: Today Is Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Today, is Black Woman’s Equal Pay Day. On average, women are paid about 80% of what men are paid. According to Forbes, if you are a woman of color the gap is much wider. A black woman would have to work 19 months (January 2017 – August 2018) to earn what a white male makes in the the same position in one calendar year.

Women’s Rights, Workers’ Rights and Racial Justice Advocates will host a #BlackWomensEqualPay Day, #DemandMore social media initiative TODAY, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

