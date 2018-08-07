CLOSE
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating Socialite Unik Ernest

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Is Tiffany Haddish Boo’d up with a new beau?

Haddish, was recently in NYC taping the second season of TBS’s “The Last O.G.” with Tracy Morgan, and seen hobnobbing with entrepreneur/philanthropist Unik Ernest. Is he Tiffany’s new beau? The duo was spotted at Monday’s premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in Brooklyn. Unik recently posted an #AboutLastNight video of Tiffany dancing at the BlacKkKlansman premiere writing in the comments, “Beauty is an understatement!”

Tiffany Haddish , Unik Ernest

