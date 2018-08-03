CLOSE
Shiggy, LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia & More Star In Drake’s Fire “In My Feelings” Video

This is too dope.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here—Drake dropped his highly anticipated “In My Feelings” video and it’s everything we could’ve imagined and more. Starring LaLa Anthony as “KeKe” and the legendary Phylicia Rashad as KeKe’s mom, the video starts off with Drizzy begging his girl for one more chance. Set in New Orleans, we get to see some of our faves #DoTheShiggy, including Shiggy himself, Yung Miami from City Girls, and more. Watch ’til the end to see how the Karena Evans-directed clip closes out. Plus, just to show love, Drake includes some of the most viral #DoTheShiggy clips from recent weeks.

Press play.

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] "In My Feelings" is a great song but it's about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K'yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake's song too. K'yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She's the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K'yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

