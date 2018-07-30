CLOSE
Entertainment News
Bobby Brown Says He Never Abused Whitney, Says Public Record Is Wrong

Valentine's Music Festival: Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and El Debarge

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Bobby Brown has a different version of events than the public does when it comes to allegations of domestic violence towards Whitney Houston.

In anticipation of The Bobby Brown Story, Brown spoke to reporters about his image. He wants people to know he’s not the “bad boy” he depicts on stage.

According to Vulture:

After saying that he doesn’t have regrets in his life, though he does “feel bad” about some of the choices he’s made, Brown was asked by a reporter at the TCA panel if that belief extends to the incidents of domestic violence witnessed by his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

“There was no violent incidents between me and Whitney so, no,” Brown replied curtly. The reporter pressed on, adding that Houston called 911 to report that Brown physically hurt her.

“No, there wasn’t,” Brown said angrily, referring to the 911 call. “You’re mistaken. You’re completely wrong.” Brown then cut off the reporter and asked for “the last question.”

When a different reporter read from an ABC News story that contains the audio of Houston’s 911 call and pointed out that it’s in the public record, Brown replied, “The public record is wrong.”

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

BET , bobby brown , The Bobby Brown Story , whitney houston

