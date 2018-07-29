Murderer George Zimmerman has participants in JAY-Z’s upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary fearing retiribution, according to The Blast.

This comes after Zimmerman was charged with stalking a private investigator who is working on the film.

Zimmerman threatened Hov himself last December and Jay responded on “Top Back,” spitting, “Now Georgie Porgie sitting there sending me threats, save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps.”

Jay had more words for Georgie on Drake’s new album Scorpion, spitting, “Y’all killed XXX, let Zimmerman live, streets is done.”

Hit the jump to see Jay talk more about the documentary in a new interview with The New York Times.

George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: