CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On At Beyoncé And Jay-Z Concert

2 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Fans lost it when they noticed the former first couple Michelle and Barack Obama cutting loose at the ‘On the Run II’ show in Maryland on Saturday.

The former FLOTUS also saw the show in Paris earlier this month with her two daughters, 17-year-old Sasha and 20-year-old Malia. They were seated next to Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and were right next to the stage

Must Read:

#CouplesWeLove: Remy Ma And Papoose Always Hold Each Other Down

Beyonce , concert , jay-z , Obamaa

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On At Beyoncé And Jay-Z Concert

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
9 items
10 Superheroes That Were Portrayed By Black Actors
 42 mins ago
07.29.18
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On…
 2 hours ago
07.29.18
10 items
10 Artists Who Dance Better Than They Sing
 1 day ago
07.28.18
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 3 days ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 3 days ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close