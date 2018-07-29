Barack And Michelle Obama Get Their Party On At Beyoncé And Jay-Z Concert

Fans lost it when they noticed the former first couple Michelle and Barack Obama cutting loose at the ‘On the Run II’ show in Maryland on Saturday.

Well well! This DC On the Run concert with Jay-Z and Beyoncé is very Presidential. Former President Obama and the Former First Lady Mrs. Obama are here for this amazing show. Mrs Obama was just in Paris for the show. Amazing show — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 29, 2018

obama’s turning up at the OTR II tour is a new favorite. — NINJ (@TanasiaSmith) July 29, 2018

The former FLOTUS also saw the show in Paris earlier this month with her two daughters, 17-year-old Sasha and 20-year-old Malia. They were seated next to Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and were right next to the stage

