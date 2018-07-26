CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots

0 reads
Leave a comment
John Wall Team USA Photo

Source: Twitter / Twitter

Thanks to the NBA, we may have gotten way more meme-worthy photos for the rest of the Summer.

Team USA players are gearing up for the Basketball camp in Las Vegas, but their hilariously unpolished head shots has the entire Internet CTFU. Especially John Wall’s “I look like I have a hangover” pic.

Blake Griffin caught some of the heat, too.

 

Despite the unappealing pics, Team USA seems to be in good spirits and ready to bring home the gold.

We’re rooting for y’all!

via GIPHY

Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out…
 12 hours ago
07.27.18
45 items
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept…
 16 hours ago
07.27.18
OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 17 hours ago
07.27.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne…
 18 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling…
 19 hours ago
07.27.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 20 hours ago
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close