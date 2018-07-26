Celebrity Hairstylist Urusla Stephen Shares Her Go To Hair Care Products

Ever wondered what a celebrity hairstylist keeps on hand at all times? Well Ursula Stephen is spilling the tea to her go to hair care products.

Ursula Stephen is responsible for some of our faves best looks – Zendaya, Rihanna, and Laverne Cox to name a few.

The Brooklyn native recently partnered up with Dove and shares which of their products she carries with her at all times.

While it sounds simple enough a toothbrush is one of Urusla’s must haves at all times, but no it’s not like kind you can pick up at a regular store.

Check out the video above to get the details on all of Ursula’s go to hair care products.

