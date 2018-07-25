Guy’s Gripe: Pay Attention People

TJMS
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy’s friends saw Sorry To Bother You and complained about how bad it was and that it was a waste of time. The name of the movie is literally a warning. People need to pay attention to the signs and the names of things. Like, dead mans curve in Florida it literally tells you that it’s dangerous so you can’t be mad if you run into a tree and die. Pay attention people!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Gripe: Pay Attention People was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Guy’s Gripe: Pay Attention People

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Happy 19th Anniversary To Tamia And Grant Hill…Also,…
 5 hours ago
07.25.18
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Wife Responds To New 19-Minute Song…
 6 hours ago
07.25.18
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte…
 6 hours ago
07.25.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 8 hours ago
07.25.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson…
 15 hours ago
07.25.18
LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
10 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
15 items
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Hits The Tonight Show To…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close