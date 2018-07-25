Someone Took A Pick Axe To Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame This Morning

At about 3:30 this morning, a man destroyed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The man who destroyed @realDonaldTrump’s star this morning in Hollywood is now in custody, police tell me https://t.co/nOmVEYmm61 pic.twitter.com/LzP51Gr7oS — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been vandalized again. Details @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PyocRok5Ki — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) July 25, 2018

According to authorities, the man then, “called police and advised he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon.”

