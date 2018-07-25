CLOSE
National
Home > National

Someone Took A Pick Axe To Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame This Morning

0 reads
Leave a comment
88th Annual Academy Awards - Preparations Continue

Source: David McNew / Getty

At about 3:30 this morning, a man destroyed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

 

According to authorities, the man then, “called police and advised he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon.”

 

The Babies Of Hip Hop N’ R&B Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

19 photos Launch gallery

The Babies Of Hip Hop N’ R&B Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

Continue reading The Babies Of Hip Hop N’ R&B Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

The Babies Of Hip Hop N’ R&B Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

This is what it's like to grow up Hip Hop N' R&B.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Happy 19th Anniversary To Tamia And Grant Hill…Also,…
 9 mins ago
07.25.18
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Wife Responds To New 19-Minute Song…
 56 mins ago
07.25.18
State Of Mind Assets
Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte…
 1 hour ago
07.25.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 3 hours ago
07.25.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson…
 10 hours ago
07.25.18
LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 20 hours ago
07.25.18
10 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last…
 20 hours ago
07.24.18
15 items
The Greatest Rick Fox Appreciation Gallery Of All…
 21 hours ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 22 hours ago
07.25.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Hits The Tonight Show To…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close