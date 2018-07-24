CLOSE
After Pedicure Winston Salem Woman Almost Loses Leg

A pedicure landed a Winston Salem woman in the hospital and she is spreading the word to help others avoid what she went through.

Tracy Lynn Martinez took to Facebook on Friday and posted photos of her infected leg that was infected after her visit to a local salon on June 22nd. Martinez said that she wanted to share her story to save others from going through what she went through.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

