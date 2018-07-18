CLOSE
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video

The famous son makes a name of his own.

Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Christian Combs, a.k.a. King Combs, has had a busy 2018.

Along with dropping his first mixtape 90’s Baby back in April, Christian has been making his face known on the runway, doing shows for folks like Dolce & Gabbana.

Now, King Combs is dropping visuals for his track released earlier this year “Love You Better.” The clip will give you all the 90s feels with a smooth hook from Chris Brown and a house party with great vibes.

DJ Khaled even makes a cameo and of course Diddy, Christian’s dad, is hype for the release.

 

Check out King Comb’s smooth bars for yourself in the full length music video below!

Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

