CLOSE
National
Home > National

Before You Win This $422 Million Lottery, Make Sure You Don’t End Up Like This Family Who Is Fighting Over A Jackpot

23 reads
Leave a comment
Lottery Tickets

Source: Bryan Allen / Getty

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $422 million. Before you start counting your share of that cash (after taxes,) make sure you don’t end up fighting over a jackpot like this family.

 

 

11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money

Continue reading 11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money

11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money

They tried it with Trylie.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

jackpot , Lottery , Mega Millions

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.18.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Westside Get The Money: Birdman Officially Launches Cash…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Answers Stoner Questions & Talks…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows,…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close