Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo Shoot

Janet Jackson’s infectious smile will grace the July/August edition of ESSENCE. The music icon opens up about the peaks and valley’s in her life, and talks about finding her joy through the years.

Thank u @Essence 💜 So happy to be your July cover girl. pic.twitter.com/srbNyROTGv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) June 20, 2018

Must Read:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]

15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: