Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo Shoot

0 reads Leave a comment
Janet Jackson’s infectious smile will grace the July/August edition of ESSENCE. The music icon opens up about the peaks and valley’s in her life, and talks about finding her joy through the years.
Must Read:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
16 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 16
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 16
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 16
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 16
5. RED ALERT5 of 16
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 16
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 16
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 16
9. NATTY NECKLINES9 of 16
10. DENIM DELIGHT10 of 16
11. ROSE GOLD DREAMS11 of 16
12. PERFECT IN PLAID12 of 16
13. HARK THE HERRINGBONE13 of 16
14. PRETTY IN PINK14 of 16
15. BE THE PRESENT15 of 16
16. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS16 of 16
comments – add yours