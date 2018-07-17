No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder

Florida Man Tied Gun to Balloon to Make His Suicide Look Like a Murder

The police first classified the death of a Florida man as a murder, but a crazy detail in the case caused them to rule it as elaborately planned suicide.

Alan Jay Abrahamson, 72, was found dead with a bullet to the chest near his Palm Beach Gardens home earlier this year. Initially, police thought it was a clear-cut murder because they did not find a murder weapon or shell casings at the scene, but months later, authorities have announced that wasn’t the case.

Cops believe Abrahamson tried to stage his suicide as a homicide by tying a string to a gun, which was attached to a weather balloon, and then shooting himself before letting go. Detectives believe the gun then floated away from the crime scene.

The balloon reportedly could have taken the gun as high as 105,000 feet up and then exploded somewhere out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Police later found Abrahamson had searched suicide methods online as well.They also reportedly found receipts and emails for weather balloons, helium tanks and rubber bands on his phone. The same rubber bands were reportedly found near the 72-year-old’s body.

