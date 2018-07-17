CLOSE
National
Home > National

No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder

0 reads
Leave a comment
Red heart balloon, Nordkette, Tyrol, Austria

Source: Tommy Seiter / Getty

Florida Man Tied Gun to Balloon to Make His Suicide Look Like a Murder

The police first classified the death of a Florida man as a murder, but a crazy detail in the case caused them to rule it as elaborately planned suicide.

Alan Jay Abrahamson, 72, was found dead with a bullet to the chest near his Palm Beach Gardens home earlier this year. Initially, police thought it was a clear-cut murder because they did not find a murder weapon or shell casings at the scene, but months later, authorities have announced that wasn’t the case.

 

 

Cops believe Abrahamson tried to stage his suicide as a homicide by tying a string to a gun, which was attached to a weather balloon, and then shooting himself before letting go. Detectives believe the gun then floated away from the crime scene.

The balloon reportedly could have taken the gun as high as 105,000 feet up and then exploded somewhere out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Police later found Abrahamson had searched suicide methods online as well.They also reportedly found receipts and emails for weather balloons, helium tanks and rubber bands on his phone. The same rubber bands were reportedly found near the 72-year-old’s body.

 

No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 9 mins ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 14 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 17 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 17 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Financial Aids: The Talkitects Get An Intro Class…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close