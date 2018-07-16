Dr. Thomas Laveist Talks Depression In Men

TJMS
07.16.18
Dr. Thomas Laveist, dean of Tulane University School of Public Health, talks about depression in men.

Dr. Laveist says that the Things that are killing black people are the same things that are killing everyone else, we’re just contracting these things earlier and “living shorter lives because of it.”

As far a depression, and men’s health, it is one of the most important and under recognized problems. Men often turn to their friends and other things that are less effective than getting the proper treatment. Depression is just like other illnesses, it’s a chemical imbalance. “It’s a physical health problem that’s manifesting as a mental health issue.”

The stigma is that if you’re depressed you’re weak, that is why depression is such a problem for men.

Listen to the audio above to learn the signs and how to effectively treat depression.

