Biggie didn’t get the name Notorious by chance.
His track “Gimme The Loot” has gone down as one of the most ruthless stick-up songs on wax — so much that people around the world blast it through their speakers.
The track reaches a new level of rawness when paired with a dance battle. Watch Carlos Kamizele come for high school rings, dance titles, and anything else you hold dear in his crazy performance below!
Monday Moves: This Sick Dance Battle Brings New Rawness To A Biggie Track
