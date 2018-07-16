CLOSE
WATCH: Michelle Obama Gets Her Groove On At Beyoncé’s Concert

First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “On The Run II” tour had some very special guests last night. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sasha were spotted in the stands Sunday at the Stade de France stadium. Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, was also spotted hanging out with Michelle Obama, the former First Lady got into the spirit of the concert waving her arms and dancing right along to the music.

