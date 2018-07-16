WATCH: Michelle Obama Gets Her Groove On At Beyoncé’s Concert

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “On The Run II” tour had some very special guests last night. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sasha were spotted in the stands Sunday at the Stade de France stadium. Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, was also spotted hanging out with Michelle Obama, the former First Lady got into the spirit of the concert waving her arms and dancing right along to the music.

Rad Also:

‘Power’ Recap: The Lying Kings And Queens Are In Too Deep

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: