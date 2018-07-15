A video went viral that showed a CVS manager nervously calling the police on a Black customer for no apparent legitimate reason. The pharmacy chain is now apologizing for the ridiculous 911 call.
All Camilla Hudson wanted to do was use a manufacturer’s coupon to purchase a product at the Chicago CVS on Friday night, she tweeted. Hudson didn’t expect what came next: the store manager called the police on her over the coupon.
In the video of the phone call, the manager Morry Matson is seen shaking as he speaks with the police on the phone. Hudson stood her ground, vowing to wait until the authorities arrive and talk with them.
Three officers responded to the manager’s call, and Hudson discussed the situation with them before leaving the store. It’s unclear whether there was a rational reason for Matson to call the police. The company is apparently also puzzled.
“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again,” CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said in a statement, according to the Chicago Sun Times.
Matson, who was a delegate for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, is a candidate for 48th Ward alderman in Chicago. He described himself as a “law and order” candidate on his campaign website.
“Residents should be able to visit a donut shop without fear of being shot in the head or go to the corner drug store without fear of being stabbed at the front entrance,” Matson said, adding that the police should be treated “like the heroes that they are.”
Video Shows CVS Manager Shaking With Fear While Calling Cops On Harmless Black Customer was originally published on newsone.com