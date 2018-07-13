If You Don’t Know Now You Know: And Chicken rice?

07.13.18
Do you know what Bob Marley is saying? The name of the song is literally, I want to love you and treat you right, but Tom thinks he’s saying “I want to love you and chicken rice.” What do you hear? And does anyone know what Earth Wind & Fire is saying in Can’t Hide Love?

