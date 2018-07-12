CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles After Failed Promotion Day

Tragic.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Build-A-Bear Workshop Store At Mall of America

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty

Build-A-Bear Workshop might want to stay clear of kids for a few days.

Because Timmy, Tommy and Lucy are ready to SHUT. IT. DOWN.

 

…or at least…their parents are.

On Thursday, Build-A-Bear found themselves in a bit of a PR crisis when they promoted a day of “Pay Your Age.”

Parents or guardians could bring their kids to the store and have them build the bear of their dreams for however many fingers they were holding up.

In other words, if your kid was three-years-old, get out them singles, it’s their lucky day!

The idea seemed great, right up there with the free Slurpee day on 7/11.

Only problem is, the promotion was so popular, the massive crowds became too chaotic for Build-A-Bear.

They had to close down certain stores or limit the lines at others. Peep the scene below…

 

Once BAB closed or limited access to their stores, parents were NOT happy.

Eesh. Two-year-old meltdown?

No thank you.

People who signed up for the free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program could earn the Pay Your Age promotion by giving an email address.

Now that the promotion failed, BAB is giving out vouchers to people who were present in line and people in the U.S. and Canada who already signed up for the rewards program. Bonus Club members must log into their account by midnight on July 15 to receive their vouchers and they will be honored through August 31, 2018, according to BAB’s website.

Well…it seems like the failed promotion day wasn’t a complete disappointment.

Now parents just have to tend to their crying kids.

Good luck!

Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles After Failed Promotion Day was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles After Failed Promotion Day

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
30 items
30 Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This…
 2 hours ago
07.13.18
'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Will Smith Takes On The Shiggy Challenge…And Takes…
 4 hours ago
07.13.18
10 items
Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi”…
 4 hours ago
07.13.18
Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations…
 14 hours ago
07.13.18
Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party…
 19 hours ago
07.13.18
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 19 hours ago
07.13.18
13 items
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy…
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Red Bull Culture Clash Returns To Atlanta With…
 20 hours ago
07.13.18
This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping…
 20 hours ago
07.13.18
Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles…
 20 hours ago
07.13.18
Warning: Watching This Clip May Cause Extreme Joy
 21 hours ago
07.13.18
Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks How She Stays…
 22 hours ago
07.13.18
RHOA Cast
Guess Who Just Lost Their Peach On RHOA???
 22 hours ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 23 hours ago
07.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close