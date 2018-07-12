Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’ Kylie Jenner And Any Other Alternative Fact Givers

Even the Dictionary is fed up with alternative Kardashian facts.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner pretty much broke the Internet with her Forbes cover and soon-to-be-Billionaire status. But when folks saw the article claimed that Travis Scott’s baby mama was self made, all Internet hell broke loose.

“Self-made”? Really? It’s easy to become a billionaire when you’re parents are millionaires…It’s called generational wealth + nepotism. Try Oprah Winfrey, who was raised on a small Mississippi farm by her grandmother, for self-made *whispers Kylie also isn’t a billionaire yet* pic.twitter.com/UQGrJxno8z — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) July 11, 2018

And Dictionary.com wasn’t too far behind with their reminder of what it actually means to be self-made.

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

Come to think of it, they’re always delivering underhanded shade at the most appropriate moments. Like the time they had to remind Trump lovers what it meant to be a “stable genius”.

Stable = Steadfast; not wavering or changeable, as in character or purpose; dependable. E.g. A stable genius. https://t.co/3jNvsn9x1k https://t.co/9HGvJIDgdC — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 12, 2018

Or when they corrected NBC for not calling a spade a spade — or a racist a racist in this case.

Racial is an adjective meaning of or relating to the social construct of race. Racist is an adjective describing a belief that one's own racial group is superior or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others. Use of the n-word is the latter. https://t.co/gqlccrMMpY — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 12, 2018

But have we gotten so unfamiliar with folks speaking the truth that “speaking facts” starts to look like “throwing shade”?

Either way, they said what we were all feeling, so..

