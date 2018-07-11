CLOSE
National
Home > National

Smh: Chicago Cop Is Caught In Viral Video Saying “I Kill Motherf*kers”

The truth continues to come out.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ford Announces New Electrification Project With Los Angeles Police Department

Source: David McNew / Getty

One Chicago police officer showed his true colors when he was caught harassing two guys on video last Wednesday.

There’s little details on how the incident started, but basically two guys and an officer have a confrontation, and the cop in the squad car says “I kill motherf*ckers.” The officer was then asked by one of the guys if he attempted to run them over with his car.

The officer eventually threatens to arrest the guy recording “for walking in the street” and later the cop even gets out the car and follows the two guys, saying that their recording is illegal.

Mind you, all this happened with cops cruising in an unmarked car. Peep the clip for yourself below.

 

 Smh.

As for the claim that the guy can’t record the cop without the cop’s consent…

The state determined….that was a lie.

According to NBC Chicago 5 and state law, it is legal in Illinois to record a cop working in public regardless of their consent.

So we have a cop who boasts about killing folks and he doesn’t know the law.

Moving on.

The clip above got the attention of the Internet and was sent to the police department to open an investigation. “This kind of behavior is not what is expected of Department members and is in contrast to the hard work we have done and continue to do to rebuild trust with the communities we serve,” the department said in a statement.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also said they’re investigating the situation after “numerous inquires” about the video from other people.

Chicago is one of many cities with various accounts of police misconduct. The most recent incident that received mass media attention was the shooting of Laquan McDonald. But there are many other haunting stories about CPD that are coming to the light.

Looks like this Facebook video is adding to the exposure.

Smh: Chicago Cop Is Caught In Viral Video Saying “I Kill Motherf*kers” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Smh: Chicago Cop Is Caught In Viral Video Saying “I Kill Motherf*kers”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project…
 13 hours ago
07.12.18
35 items
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The…
 21 hours ago
07.11.18
21 items
Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching…
 23 hours ago
07.11.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Congratulations! Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 24 hours ago
07.11.18
Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri’s Doubt Jeopardizes Her Relationship…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
11 items
Higher & Higher: 11 Athletes & Rappers Who…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Chuck Taylors And His…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Netflix Is Bringing ALL The Laughs By Dropping…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
KiKiiiiiii! Guy Completely Fails At Doing The Shiggy…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch: Kid Ink Takes It To The Tropics…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Freeway Talks Waiting For A Kidney, Black Men…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Sneak Peek: The Emotional Moment Cherry Bang Makes…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close