The study found that Raleigh earned the number one spot, even though residents disagree. WRAL’s Brian Shrader monitors traffic daily and according to their site he says “that is a really difficult question to answer because everybody’s commute is so subjective.”
However, like most residents of Raleigh, WRAL reports Brian Shrader as acknowledging that conditions are in fact getting more difficult to navigate. Also on WalletHub’s list is Durham, NC ranked at number 7.
Cloud Surfing: The Beautiful Raleigh Skyline [PHOTOS]
1. city center of Raleigh, North Carolina1 of 17
2. Downtown Raleigh Twilight, North Carolina2 of 17
3. Evening Rush hour in Raleigh, NC3 of 17
4. Downtown Raleigh4 of 17
5. Raleigh, North Carolina skyline5 of 17
6. Downtown BlackWhite6 of 17
7. USA, North Carolina, Raleigh7 of 17
8. Downtown Raleigh Skyline at Night8 of 17
9. Aerial panorama of Raleigh NC9 of 17
10. Raleigh, North Carolina Skyline10 of 17
11. Empty road with urban skyline on background at dusk, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA11 of 17
12. Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina12 of 17
13. Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street at night13 of 17
14. The Raleigh Skyline at Sunset14 of 17
15. Raleigh North Carolina15 of 17
16. View Of Cityscape Against Blue Sky16 of 17
17. View Of Cityscape Against Cloudy Sky17 of 17
Raleigh Voted The Best City To Drive In Throughout The Country was originally published on thelightnc.com