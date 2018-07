North Carolina Woman Bites Boyfriend After He Changes The Television Away From Show He Is Watching

A Lexington, NC woman was extremely upset when her boyfriend changed the channel while she was watching television, so she bit him.

Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest 21 photos Launch gallery Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest 1. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 1 of 21 2. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 2 of 21 3. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 3 of 21 4. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 4 of 21 5. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 5 of 21 6. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 6 of 21 7. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 7 of 21 8. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 8 of 21 9. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 9 of 21 10. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 10 of 21 11. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 11 of 21 12. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 12 of 21 13. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 13 of 21 14. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 14 of 21 15. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 15 of 21 16. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 16 of 21 17. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 17 of 21 18. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 18 of 21 19. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 19 of 21 20. Mayvenn Beauty Talks Event Source:@Shamika_Sanders 20 of 21 21. Mayvenn #BeautyTalks Dinner At Essence Fest Source:@Shamika_Sanders 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark